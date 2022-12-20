The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the WFRV viewing area from 6pm Wednesday to 6pm Thursday. Light to moderate snow will create slick roads and slow driving conditions.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch from Thursday evening until Friday night. The combination of snow and gusty winds over 40 mph could lead to near whiteout conditions. Plan for difficult driving conditions especially in open rural areas.

Tonight: A mainly clear sky tonight will allow temperatures to drop into the single digits above and below zero. A west wind at 5-15 mph will drop wind chill values into the single digits and teens below zero.

Wednesday: Clouds will be on the increase as the next storm system approaches the area. Snow will overspread the region by the late afternoon and early evening. Highs will reach for the lower 20s with an east wind at 5-10 mph.

Snow is expected Wednesday night into a good portion of Thursday. Snow totals by Thursday afternoon will be in the 3-6″ range for most locations. Additional snow is likely Thursday night into Friday with a few more inches of accumulation possible. Along with the snow, strong winds up to 45 mph are expected Thursday night into Friday. This will lead to reduced visibility and near whiteout conditions in open areas. Anyone with travel plans during this time should stay up to date with the latest forecasts.

Temperatures for Christmas will be very cold in the single digits to lower teens under a partly sunny sky.