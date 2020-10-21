Next storm system brings soaking rains and gusty winds

The latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

Clouds will stream back into the state tonight as our next storm system approaches. Temperatures will cool into the 20s to the north with upper 30s to lower 40s south.

Rain will begin to overspread the area from south to north beginning Thursday morning. Some of the rain could be heavy at times with embedded thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Rainfall amounts will be lower northwest of Green Bay, but some locations south of Hwy. 29 could receive over 1.5″ of rainfall. Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s with a northeast breeze. That wind could lead to minor flooding for areas along the western shore of Green Bay as well as Lake Michigan.





Rain will come to an end during the morning on Friday with cooler air arriving on a gusty northwest wind. The weekend looks cool with dry conditions Saturday. Then we eye up another storm system which could bring a mix of rain and snow to Wisconsin. Stay tuned for more details on this storm system.

The chilly weather pattern will hold for much of next week. Highs will be in the 40s Monday through Wednesday with generally quiet conditions.

