Next system brings another rain and snow chance to the area

The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

An area of high pressure to our south will keep our weather quiet tonight under a clear sky. Winds will be light out of the southwest with lows temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

A mostly sunny start to Thursday will give way to increasing clouds by the afternoon as our next storm system approaches from the west. Highs ahead of the cold front will reach for the upper 40s north to low and middle 50s south with a southerly breeze. A quick moving band of rain or snow showers will push through during the evening and early overnight. A light dusting of snow is possible for a few locations.

Friday brings sunshine back to the region with high temperatures on the cool side in the low to middle 30s. Most of Saturday will be dry, but a chance for rain will increase late in the day with highs in the middle 40s. Sunday gusty winds will develop with spotty rain or snow showers.

The new week starts out on the cool side with highs in the 30s. We should bump back closer to average for the middle of next week.