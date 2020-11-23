Next system brings rain and slushy snow Tuesday

The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

Clear skies early this evening will give way to increasing cloud cover through the overnight as our next storm system moves into the state. Lows tonight will range from the teens to the far north to upper 20s south.

Our next weather system will bring a messy mix of rain and snow to the region on Tuesday. Snow or a wintry mix arrives during the morning hours from south to north. By the afternoon, the wintry mix will likely turn to mostly rain for the Fox Valley and lakeshore. Areas north and west should remain cool enough where wet snow will be the primary precipitation type.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Waupaca, Waushara, Marquette, and Green Lake counties until 3:00 PM Tuesday. Snow accumulation of 1″-3″ are possible in these areas.

Scattered rain showers will be possible again on Wednesday before we dry out with a mostly cloudy sky on Thanksgiving with highs in the middle 40s. Temperatures will remain a few degrees above average as we wrap up the week and head into the weekend under mostly sunny skies. A cold front will then bring much colder air to the region by next week with highs in the lower 30s.

