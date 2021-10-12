Next weather system brings another rain chance Wednesday

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Cloudy skies this evening will give way to some breaks in the clouds late tonight. Lows will be in the 50s with a light westerly breeze.

Wednesday: Any early morning sunshine will be replaced with cloud cover once again as our next system moves in. That’ll bring a few spotty rain showers to the area during the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s with a south wind.

Sunshine returns in full force on Thursday with temperatures in the upper 60s. Our next rain chance moves in on Friday, but this will not be an all day rain event. It turns a bit cooler with blustery winds on Saturday with highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures return to the 60s on Sunday with abundant sunshine. Quiet weather will hold early next week with highs back into the low to middle 60s.