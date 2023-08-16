The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Another nice day for Wednesday, but with a few changes from yesterday. You’ll see the sun today, but it will mix with spots of clouds. As southwest winds pick up in the afternoon from 15 to 25 miles per hour, dew points will rise and bring a slight feeling of humidity to the air. That wind direction will also help the thermometer to rise a bit into the lower 80s.

Ahead of a cold front tonight, gusty winds are expected. Indications show that winds could go as high as 35 or 40 miles per hour before rain gets here – so it’s a good idea to take down potted plants or tuck in anything close to the house if you don’t want it to blow over.

Thunderstorm timing: midnight to 5am. The activity will begin up north first, and exit the lakeshore last.

Risks: The chance for severe weather is low. Many will get rain and thunder overnight. Storms could enter our area up north a bit stronger, though, where damaging winds and downpours are the main threats.

Tomorrow will be nice again with morning sunshine and more afternoon clouds. It’s possible those afternoon clouds may drop a brief shower or sprinkle, but most will not get wet. Breezy and cooler with a high of 75 degrees.

Wonderful weather to wrap up the work week. Friday brings comfortable air and sunshine with a high of 78 degrees.