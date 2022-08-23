The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Today will be relatively nice for a majority of the day, as high pressure is still in control. Temperatures today are expected to be fairly warm with a high of around 85 degrees, and only a touch humid. Places to the southern and eastern areas of the WFRV viewing area will remain dry all day. However, a few spotty thunderstorm chances are in the forecast for this afternoon, primarily within places in the Northwoods, and the UP, but areas Green Bay and north cannot be ruled out of a sprinkle. Skies will clear up as we head into the rest of the evening, before a mostly clear and comfy night.

Tomorrow is going to be very similar to today, with a nice start to the day. However, low pressure moves south throughout the late morning giving way to the spotty thunderstorm chances that will enter during the afternoon, and linger into the night.

More shower and thunderstorm chances are on tap for Thursday! Thursday will also be a cooler day, with temperatures in the mid-70s, but also a fairly humid day.

Friday is shaping up to be almost perfect! The forecast calls for mainly sunny skies, comfy air, and right around seasonable temperatures.

Afternoon shower chances return for Saturday, followed by more showers and thunderstorms on Sunday, and another small rain chance to start your work week.