Nice day Wednesday, few thunderstorms Thursday

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Fantastic weather sticks around Wednesday with a ridge of high pressure firmly in place across the Midwest. Skies will be clear with plenty of sun, comfortable humidity, and highs around 80 degrees. Low 70s by the lake.

Skies should be clear through the evening with a few clouds arriving overnight as winds shift to the south. The low temp is 56 degrees, not as cool as early this morning.

Tomorrow will have a mix of sun and clouds with a breezier wind from the SW. As a cold front approaches, we will have an isolated storm chance during the day, with more scattered thunderstorms again in the evening along the front. The high gets to 88 degrees with higher humidity later in the day. Around 80 degrees by the lake.