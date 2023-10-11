The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Here comes the pick day of the week as the sun pops out and temperatures rise up a bit from yesterday.

Skies mixing sunshine and clouds together Wednesday and highs responding to that sunshine as the thermometer goes up to 58 degrees. Winds will also be light and variable in direction from the morning to afternoon.

Partly cloudy skies tonight, but some sprinkles could be noted across the far north. The low will be 41 degrees.

Clouds thicken up again Thursday and the breeze will pick up in the afternoon as a storm system approaches. The high will be 57 degrees.

SOAKING RAIN: A warm front lifting into our area will bring rain to our southern areas first Thursday afternoon/evening, lifting to northern counties Thursday night. Once the rain begins, it may not stop for a long time. That’s because a sprawling Autumn storm system will rotate over the Midwest for many days and follow this warm front. Windy with soaking rain on Friday. The rain will come to an end sometime on Saturday, but it could be wet AT LEAST through the first half of the day. Plan on 1 to 3″ of combined rainfall accumulation over those three rainy days.