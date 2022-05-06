The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Another nice day for Friday with normal spring temperatures! Middle and high level clouds are out there again thanks to an area of low pressure passing far to our south. This means our sun will be dimmed and blocked most of the day, with clouds departing from north to south later in the day. Plan for temps in the lower to middle 60s, but a breezy NE wind from 15 to 25 miles per hour will keep communities close to the lake and bay in the 50s.

Tonight will have mostly clear skies with a low somewhere around 40 degrees. NE winds only 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Saturday will be a gorgeous day! Sunshine galore, light winds and a high of 65 degrees. 53 by the lake.

Mother’s Day on Sunday will also be a nice day with partly sunny skies. The wind will pick up once again but our highs still reach the lower 60s. A complex of rain will be out west on Sunday, we’ll have to watch