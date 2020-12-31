Nice end to 2020, some get first snowfall of the year

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

The weather across Wisconsin calms down for the last day of 2020 as a ridge of high pressure moves across the Midwest. Thursday brings morning clouds hopefully breaking apart for arriving afternoon sunshine. Clearing clouds is not a certainty today, as it’s possible we keep it cloudy all day long. It will be a fairly seasonal early winter day with a high in the middle and upper 20s.

Tonight will have light winds with only a few clouds going by. At the strike of midnight the temperature should be in the low teens, falling into the single digits away from the lake before daybreak. With light winds, nighttime wind chills should not be a big factor.

The new year starts with partly sunny skies Friday and increasing clouds as a new storm system works up to our state. The afternoon high is 28 degrees. That weaker storm system may clip the far southern/lakeshore counties between 3pm and 10pm, leaving behind a chance for a dusting to and inch of snow.

Looking nice for the weekend with more light wind days, mostly sunny skies, and highs slightly above normal in the lower 30s.