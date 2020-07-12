Nice end to the weekend, temperatures increase this week

Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A stretch of hot and humid weather the last week will take a break today as some slightly cooler and less humid air arrives thanks to a north breeze. Highs across the area today will be in the mid to upper 70s under a mix of sun and clouds through the afternoon.

Skies will turn mostly clear tonight with lows in the 50s. There could be a few patchy areas of fog late tonight or early Monday morning.

Monday will feature a few afternoon clouds with generally dry conditions across the area. Temperatures will be seasonal in the upper 70s to lower 80s with a light southeast wind. The first half of Tuesday will be dry as clouds increase from the west. By the afternoon and evening Tuesday we’ll have our next chance for rain. Highs Tuesday will be in the middle 80s. A few showers will linger into Wednesday with temperatures near 80.

We’ll dry out by Thursday and Friday as temperatures get a boost into the mid and upper 80s with an increase in the humidity levels. By early next weekend we could be looking at highs approaching 90 degrees once again with a chance for rain.

