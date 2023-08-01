The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather from Storm Team 5…

Hazy sunshine returned earlier this week, but it shouldn’t stick around much longer with our next weather maker at its doorstep. Tonight clear before clouds build in late, so perfect viewing conditions for the Sturgeon Full Moon tonight. If you plan on viewing it, expect temperatures to fall into the low 60s.

Humidity builds tomorrow as a front approaches from the West, bringing a chance of a isolated shower or thunderstorm throughout the day. We are in a Level 1 out of 5 risk North of Green Bay for any thunderstorms to become severe, with the main threats being downpours, gusty winds, lightning and small hail. Temperatures should build into the upper 80s throughout the day, but any extra cloud coverage will affect the high temperature for tomorrow. Overnight, mostly cloudy with a low temperature in the mid 60s.

Expect more sunshine for Thursday with a chance of a spotty shower in the afternoon. Temperatures and humidity peak with a forecast high near 90 degrees for the day. Friday sees temperatures drop into the mid/upper 70s as a gusty NNW breeze keeps us cooler.