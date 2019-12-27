Nice for Friday, rainy system for the weekend

From Storm Team 5…

It’s looking nice for our Friday, just a bit breezy with west winds from 10 to 20 miles per hour. Cloudy skies for the morning will give way to decreasing clouds for the second half of the day, possibly some late day sunshine. Highs will be around 34 degrees, feeling like the 20s with the wind.

Tonight, winds relax and skies temporarily clear out. The low is 24 degrees. More clouds will arrive before Saturday morning.

Mostly cloudy on Saturday, but those clouds will eventually bring a light wintry mix to our area. That will begin during the mid to late morning on Saturday (south first), but the main problem is that it may be in the form freezing rain early on – and ice accumulation may be the result. Later in the day, temperatures warm up and all precipitation turns over to rain for the afternoon and evening.

Rain continues into Sunday morning, then becomes more scattered later in the day as dry air works in. The high on Sunday will be close to 50 degrees! No risks for ice or snow with those temperatures.

Cooler air wraps into this same system on Monday. Precip chances heighten, and with incoming colder temperatures it will switch any rain to a wintry mix, then to snow showers. We do think a couple inches of new snow could fall on Monday. The high temperature is 37 degrees, falling later on.

New Year’s Eve on Tuesday could bring a few morning flurries, otherwise it will be mostly cloudy with a high of 30. Any celebrations will be dry at night.

We begin 2020 at 31 degrees Wednesday with partly sunny skies.