Nice for Thanksgiving, then more weekend snow

From Storm Team 5…

Looking nice for Thanksgiving as skies will stay dry with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Winds will range from NNE at 5 to 15 miles per hour which will drop wind chills to the upper 20s. The highs will be near 36 degrees.

Tonight, cloudy skies remain and it’s possible a few flurries may fall from those clouds. The low is 29 degrees.

Friday also keeps plenty of clouds around. There is a small chance for a light rain or snow showers, however, snow accumulation and travel difficulties are not anticipated. The afternoon high climbs to 38 degrees.

The better chance for snow and rain showers will be Friday night into Saturday, and Sunday! This will be our next storm system that will impact our area for a couple days straight. Here’s what we know:

Timing: Friday night through Sunday evening



Precipitation Type: Temperatures will be cold enough to produce a mix of rain and snow showers, but there are still many questions about how cold. Our computer models are in disagreement. Some bring in colder weather (hint: more snow), some bring in warmer weather (more rain/sleet). The best chance for accumulating snow will be on Saturday night and Sunday.



Snow Accumulation: The highest bet for over 6″ of snow will be focused across the northern half of the area, up to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. Lesser totals will fall further south.



Slippery Travel: The roads may become slick starting on the busy travel days of Saturday and Sunday, something to keep in mind or plan ahead for if you will be commuting.

Saturday, breezy winds with a wintry mix of rain and snow. The high is 37 degrees.

Sunday will bring breezy winds and falling temperatures turning the day. The high is 36 degrees in the morning, and any rain/snow will change to all light snow as those temps drop.