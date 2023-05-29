The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

It’s been a long time since we’ve had such a nice “unofficial start of summer.” It certainly feels like the summer season this long weekend as we have another round of 80 degree weather unfolding on Memorial Day. It will be a great day for a picnic, parade, or ceremony with mainly sunny skies turning to partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the low to middle 80s, and low 70s next to the lake. East winds from 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Tonight will be partly cloudy and pleasant. The low drops down to 55 degrees.

A few clouds and lots of sun mixing together Tuesday as our long heat streak begins. Temperatures will increase to 87 degrees!

Wednesday will be even warmer, topping out in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. I hope you have the air conditioners ready to go! We’ll watch out for a small chance for a pop-up thunderstorm in the afternoon.