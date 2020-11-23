Nice Monday, and some snow on Tuesday

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Skies looking nice as we begin this Thanksgiving week. Monday starts with partly cloudy skies and becomes mostly sunny by the afternoon. NNW winds will be on the low end at 5 to 15 miles per hour, and that wind direction bring a cooler day in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees.

Mostly clear in the evening, then increasing clouds overnight ahead of our next storm system. Lows tonight will be in the mid 20s and stay stead when the clouds move in.

Big changes arrive shortly after daybreak tomorrow. Between 8am and midnight there will be a mix of snow and rain showers across the entire area, reaching the northwoods last. As temperatures rise throughout the day, some areas including the Fox Cities and entire Lake Michigan shoreline will turn over to rain. Snow accumulation will be highest West and Northwest of The Fox Cities and Green Bay where 1″ to 3″ of slushy snow is possible. Some of that snow will melt and compact as temps warm into the upper 30s to around 40 degrees.

