Nice now, much cooler weather ahead

Monday morning video forecast 8/19

A TRUE SIGN OF SUMMER WRAPPING UP: Our morning sunrise is now back to the 6 o'clock hour! Your gorgeous Monday sunrise started at 6:00 AM.How do you feel about summer coming to a close?

Posted by WFRV Local 5 on Monday, August 19, 2019

A very pleasant, almost near PERFECT weather to kick off the week. Mostly sunny skies out there, not very muggy, and highs in upper 70s and lower 80s. West-southwest winds will be light from 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Tonight will be a great night to slide the windows open as we continue with low humidity and clear skies. Temperatures will drop to 60 degrees.

Tuesday should round out to be a pretty nice day, but there is a chance for a few thunder showers during the evening. Otherwise it will be a mix of sun and clouds, and a muggy high of 84 degrees in the afternoon.

A very dry stretch of weather begins on Wednesday and continues into the weekend. The big story will be the fall-like feel to the air moving in as temperatures fall into the low 70s by the end of the work week!

