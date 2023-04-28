The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Clouds will stick around Friday, but it will still be a nice spring day! Areas of sunshine will pop through the clouds here and there, and highs will be close to yesterday in the mid 60s. An east-northeast wind flow off the lake and bay will keep the lakeshore counties in the middle and upper 50s. That wind will be much lighter than yesterday.

Partly cloudy skies for your Friday night. No big weather worries with a low of 39 degrees.

Rain will shift into our area Saturday morning along a cold front. It will start west of the Fox Cities at first, then scattered showers will begin for most sometime during the mid-morning or afternoon. That rain will likely pivot across the north into the second half of the day, while some communities further south may dry out for a time. Highs drop into the weekend with upper 40s and lower 50s Saturday.

Sunday will get interesting as some rain/snow showers will be around our area in the morning. Scattered showers, of mostly rain, will stick around from time to time into the afternoon/evening. Highs fall again to 44 degrees.