Nice opening weekend for hunters

It won’t be quite as warm as yesterday, but still a nice day heading through Friday. After an early morning sprinkle crossing by the northwoods and Door County, sunshine will build in right behind it. Winds will be switching to the west from 10 to 20 miles per hour, a cooler direction, that drops highs a bit from yesterday in the mid and upper 40s this afternoon.

Tonight will be quiet with a few clouds and a low of 24 degrees.

The gun-deer season opener Saturday will be very nice! Mostly sunny skies and light winds from the WNW around 5 mph or less. The highs drop a bit to 37 degrees.

Sunday will also be mainly nice with partly sunny skies and a high of 42 degrees. SE to SW wind from 5 to 15 miles per hour. At night, after sunset, there is a chance for a few flurries or sprinkles.

