The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Cool temperatures as the day begins in the 30s and lower 40s. Hopefully you were careful about where you kept the new Mother’s Day plants last night.

The good news for Monday is high pressure will be regaining control of our weather and that will bring on more sunshine, and warmer temperatures by the afternoon! Highs will be in the middle 70s, and upper 60s for lakeshore counties. Low 60s right next to Lake Michigan. Other than the sunshine, some thin cloud cover will pass over our southern counites.

Although skies will be mainly clear tonight, it won’t be as cold as this morning. Lows fall back to the bottom half of the 50s.

We’ll return to the 70s for Tuesday with mostly sunny skies, but a weak cold front will dive in from the north in the afternoon and offer a brief rain chance in a few spots. In many cases, the front will only add afternoon clouds, and not rain.

Cooler weather behind that front on Wednesday. Sunny and 63 degrees.