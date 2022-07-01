The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A great looking day out there following the rain Thursday! Although we start with some clouds Friday, we will have decent sunshine coming out again. Highs will be seasonal in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Low to mid 70s by the lakeshore. The other part of the forecast is the DROP IN HUMIDITY which will bring comfortable air back in for the weekend.

Tonight will be perfect for a campfire or any outdoor plans. Mostly clear skies and light winds. The low is 58 degrees.

Mainly dry on Saturday, but a couple isolated showers may just hit the western/southern end of our area. Otherwise partly cloudy and 81 degrees.

A similar forecast on Sunday. Partly cloudy with a small rain chance that will NOT last all day and impact our whole area. 82 degrees.

It will be a dry start to Monday the 4th, but scattered rain showers and maybe some thunder will roll in from the west in the afternoon. This appears to be the best chance for rain in all locations for the long weekend. It’s possible those showers will become more spotty in the evening/night around the time of fireworks. The high is 82 degrees.