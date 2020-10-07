Nice stretch of weather, and very warm Friday

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Great weather returns for us on Wednesday as the sun pops out again. The change for Wednesday is the wind direction, which stays breezy and turns to the NW at 10 to 20 miles per hour. That direction will cool highs a little from yesterday in the middle and upper 60s for the day, low 60s up north.

The wind will drop off tonight and the vast majority of communities will have mostly clear skies after the 6:21 PM sunset. Just a few clouds will pass by the northwoods. The low tonight is 42 degrees.

Lots of sun takes us through Thursday and highs stay in the mid 60s.

Friday could start with an early morning sprinkle, but more sunshine is expected to return. In addition, a SW wind kicks up again which will drive temps into the mid and upper 70s for the afternoon!

