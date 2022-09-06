The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Looking like a great, seasonal day across Wisconsin Tuesday. We’ll have some areas with patches of clouds around in the morning and early afternoon, and other areas that stay mostly sunny all day. Temperatures go up a few ticks on the thermometer from Monday – highs in the middle and upper 70s. Lower 70s near the lake. Light north winds from 5 mph or less.

Mostly clear skies and light winds for tonight! When temperatures drop into the 50s overnight, there could be a few areas of fog that develop.

A cold front will bring a few clouds from north to south in the morning tomorrow, possible as much as a sprinkle or light rain shower. After that, skies turn mostly sunny again. The highs jump into the lower 80s and winds remain light.