The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

We continue with the nice August weather Tuesday as seasonal weather takes aim for northeast Wisconsin. We will have a mix of clouds and sunshine out there, but no rain chances popping up this time. Highs will be on either side of 80 degrees. Northeast winds from 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Plan on a great evening with mainly clear skies. The low at night should drop to about 57 degrees.

Sunshine and a few clouds again Wednesday. The high is around 81 degrees.