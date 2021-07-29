Nice weather returning after a stormy night

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

The stormy weather dropped south late last night leaving a nicer forecast for Thursday! Sunshine returns and it will be a little breezy out of the north from 10 to 20 miles per hour by the afternoon. That sun will take highs to the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Less muggy air will get here riding the north wind by the evening. Expect a really nice night with good sleeping weather as the low drops to 56 degrees.

Tomorrow will be cooler than normal, but a nice day all-in-all. Mostly sunny, comfortable and 76 degrees.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Training Camp Report: Packers take field for first time, big day at the podium

Training Camp Report: Rodgers back in town, Cobb too?

Aaron Rodgers arrives in Green Bay

Aaron Rodgers arrives in Green Bay

Training Camp Report: Rogers and Packers close to deal, Shareholders Meeting

One on One with Packers Cole Van Lanen ahead of training camp

More Weather