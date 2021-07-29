Nice weather returning after a stormy night

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

The stormy weather dropped south late last night leaving a nicer forecast for Thursday! Sunshine returns and it will be a little breezy out of the north from 10 to 20 miles per hour by the afternoon. That sun will take highs to the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Less muggy air will get here riding the north wind by the evening. Expect a really nice night with good sleeping weather as the low drops to 56 degrees.

Tomorrow will be cooler than normal, but a nice day all-in-all. Mostly sunny, comfortable and 76 degrees.