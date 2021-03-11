Nice weather this weekend, then a couple snow chances next week

The latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

An area of high pressure building in from Canada tonight will give us a clear sky. It’ll still be a bit on the breezy side with winds around 10-15 mph. Lows will dip into the 20s north with lower 30s south.

There will be a range in temperatures on Friday as highs will likely remain in the 30s across the north, while further south temperatures should make their way well into the 40s. Skies will be sunny to wrap up the week with a northwest wind at 5-15 mph.

The weekend begins with some fantastic weather as highs warm into the 50s Saturday with lots of sunshine. It’ll turn a little cooler for Sunday as clouds begin to return. Make sure to turn the clocks ahead Saturday night. We’ll have a sunset Sunday just before 7pm!

A storm system by Monday will bring a chance for rain and snow showers to Wisconsin. Right now, it doesn’t like this will be an overly significant storm. Temperatures return to the middle 40s Tuesday before another chance for spotty rain and snow showers arrive Wednesday.