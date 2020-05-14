Nice weather to end the work week, rainy and cool Sunday

Northeast Wisconsin forecast from Storm Team 5…

After a mainly cloudy day Thursday our skies will slowly start to clear especially after midnight. A few spotty showers can’t be ruled out especially south of Green Bay as well as close to the WI/U.P. border. Otherwise, the night will be dry with lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Any cloud cover early Friday will be replaced by sunny skies which will help temperatures reach from the low and even mid 70s for Green Bay and areas to the west. Highs will be a touch cooler in the 60s near the lake with a breeze turning out of the northeast late in the day.





The weekend will be split with nice weather on Saturday then turning unsettled by Sunday. Sun early Saturday will give way to increasing cloud cover. Highs on Saturday will be in the lower 60s. A storm system will bring widespread rain showers to Wisconsin Saturday night and likely continue through most of Sunday. It will be a chilly and windy day Sunday with highs only in the lower 50s with a gusty northeast wind. Rainfall totals through Sunday could be in the 1.0″-1.5″ range for much of Northeast Wisconsin.

After a rainy and cool end to the weekend we will see the sunshine return on Monday with highs in the lower 60s. Sunshine is expected to stick around for much of next week with temperatures ranging from the upper 60s Tuesday to lower 70s Wednesday and Thursday with plenty of sunshine.

