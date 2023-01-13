The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Skies tonight will turn partly cloudy. Expect temps to drop into the teens with calm winds.

We turn back to mostly cloudy early tomorrow morning, but will quickly switch to partly cloudy, so some sunshine could be on the way in! Temps will rise a bit tomorrow with a southwesterly wind, and our highs will reach the mid 30s.

Cloudy skies return late Saturday and we will stay mostly cloudy into Sunday. A warm front comes through as well Sunday and our temps will reach the 40s!

Heading into Monday, a low pressure system treks up from our southwest bringing our next rainy system.

Expect showers and downpours all day Monday, followed by mixed showers on Tuesday.

Highs stay mild all next week.