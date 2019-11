After seeing gusts exceeding 40 miles per hour, winds will die down overnight. Areas in northern Wisconsin saw over 10″ in snow. Closer to home.. spots saw over an inch of rain.

The system has moved off and a nicer Thanksgiving is ahead.

We will see some hazy sun at times but mainly cloudy, dry and much calmer winds.

System #2 arrives late Friday night and will bring rain, sleet, and potentially heavy accumulating snow again. Stay tuned through the weekend for the latest.