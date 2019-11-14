Nicer, warmer weather incoming

From Storm Team 5…

A better weather pattern setting up in the short term. Friday brings morning clouds with arriving sunshine throughout the day. It doesn’t start out as cold as yesterday, and we’ll work toward highs around the freezing mark.

Later tonight, a cold front will swing in from the north but it will not bring much moisture with it. Clouds will increase for a time overnight and drop lows to 24 degrees.

Looks nice again Friday with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Temperatures will be just a touch warmer in the mid 30s.

Saturday bring more clouds, highs around 35 degrees.

Our next snow chance will be late Saturday night and Sunday. During this time, a new layer or light snow accumulation is possible, but given afternoon temperatures around 35 degrees, some of that snow will mix over to rain.