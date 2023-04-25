The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Low pressure sits to our southwest which is what provided the increasing cloud cover that we saw throughout this afternoon, and why we have a lingering sprinkle chance the rest of this evening and into tonight. The chance is very light, and after bedtime, we will see decreasing cloud cover.

High pressure slides in overnight, allowing us to see lots of sunshine into tomorrow. Throughout the afternoon, however, cloud cover will increase before our next rain chance on Thursday.

Temps tomorrow warmup into the low 50s, and a late southwesterly wind will pull even warmer air the rest of this work week.