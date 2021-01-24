No big weather issues for NFC Championship game

The latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

Snow showers will move through Northeast Wisconsin Sunday morning with total snow accumulations in the 1″-3″ range. A Winter Weather Advisory will expire around the noon hour for eastern areas. Otherwise, cloudy skies early this afternoon will start to give way to some breaks in the clouds late with highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Weather should not be a large factor in the NFC Championship game at Lambeau. Kickoff temperatures will be around 30 with flurries ending. Wind chills throughout the game will be in the low to mid 20s.





Skies will clear out for many areas tonight and with a fresh coating of snow we’ll see temperatures dip into the single digits for most areas. These temperatures are right where we should be for overnight lows this time of the year.

Clouds return Monday as a storm system misses most of us to the south. We’ll be watching Monday night into Tuesday for some light snow across the southern viewing area. Highs early this week will be in the mid to upper 20s.

A few flurries off of Lake Michigan are possible on Wednesday, but the rest of the week looks quiet with temperatures still comfortable for late January. Keep an eye to the forecast next weekend as there could be a round of rain and snow that impacts parts of the Great Lakes region.