No big weather systems in the near future

The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

A weak front moving through the state tonight will bring a few clouds to the area and the chance for light rain showers north of Green Bay. Winds will remain a little breezy keeping temperatures warmer than the last several nights with lows in the 40s.

Tuesday will bring us lots of sunshine once again with a breezy southwest wind. The sun and wind will help temperatures reach for the upper 60s and even a few lower 70s west of the Fox Valley during the afternoon. These temperatures will be around 5-10 degrees above average for this time of the year.

The forecast this week will feature mild temperatures for this time of the year. We could be warming into the lower 70s for Friday and Saturday. Pretty dry weather is in the forecast as well into early next week.

