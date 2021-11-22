No major weather impacts ahead of Thanksgiving

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Evening cloud cover will give way to a mainly clear sky through the rest of the night. It’ll be cool once again with lows in the teens. Winds chills will fall into the single digits and low teens by early Tuesday.

Tuesday: Skies will be partly sunny with high temperatures near average in the upper 30s and low 40s. A south breeze will increase at 5-15 mph by the afternoon.

Wednesday will be a busy travel day, but the forecast is looking pretty quiet across northeast Wisconsin. Skies will be mostly cloudy with highs near 50 and a blustery southwest wind. Thanksgiving will feature cooler air with temperatures in the middle 30s with mostly cloudy conditions. High temperatures will hold in the 30s Friday through next Monday with no major storm systems anticipated to impact the region.