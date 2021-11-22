No major weather impacts ahead of Thanksgiving

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Evening cloud cover will give way to a mainly clear sky through the rest of the night. It’ll be cool once again with lows in the teens. Winds chills will fall into the single digits and low teens by early Tuesday.

Tuesday: Skies will be partly sunny with high temperatures near average in the upper 30s and low 40s. A south breeze will increase at 5-15 mph by the afternoon.

Wednesday will be a busy travel day, but the forecast is looking pretty quiet across northeast Wisconsin. Skies will be mostly cloudy with highs near 50 and a blustery southwest wind. Thanksgiving will feature cooler air with temperatures in the middle 30s with mostly cloudy conditions. High temperatures will hold in the 30s Friday through next Monday with no major storm systems anticipated to impact the region.

Download the Free WFRV News, Weather, and Sports Mobile Apps

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Notre Dame, De Pere girls start hoops season with home wins

GB women earn first conference victory, beating Wright State 78-67

Xceptional Athlete: Reedsville's Weston Liebzeit dominates all three phases in state championship

High School Girls Hoops 11/19

Girls Hoops Highlights 11/19

Green Bay Nation: Andy Herman

More Weather