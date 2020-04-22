Closings
No sign of warm air in the forecast

Weather

A warm front to our southeast this evening will bring more clouds and a few scattered rain showers to the area through the overnight. The best chance for light rain will mainly be south of Hwy. 29. Lows will cool into the 20s and 30s.

A cloudy and gloomy day can be expected on Thursday. Spotty rain showers or areas of drizzle will be seen at times with plenty of clouds. It will be another chilly day with highs only in the middle 40s. Cloud cover will remain in place for most of Friday with a slight chance for a light rain shower. Highs will be a touch warmer, but still below average near 50 degrees.

We should see a pair of dry days for the weekend. Saturday will feature mostly cloudy skies with highs in the middle 50s. A little more sunshine looks to return by Sunday with highs in the mid 50s. Small rain chances return to the forecast Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will try to get closer to average early next week in the upper 50s. Look for more sunshine to return for the middle of next week.

Temperatures in the 8-14 day period continue to run below average which will take us into the early portions of May.

More Weather