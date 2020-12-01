No signs of accumulating snow the next few days

The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

Clear skies and quiet weather is in the forecast for tonight. Lows will cool into the upper teens and low 20s to the north and west with middle 20s along the lakeshore. Winds will be light out of the west at around 5 mph.

Skies will remain on the sunny side for a second day in a row Wednesday. Highs will increase a few more degrees as well in the low to middle 40s which is close to 10 degrees above average for this time of the year!

More quiet and mild weather for December expected the rest of the work week. We’ll have a nice start to the weekend as well before more clouds arrive on Sunday. A few flurries are possible as a system swings through the state to wrap up the weekend.

We’ll see the sun make a return early next week with temperatures in the upper 30s.

