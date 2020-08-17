No soaking rain anytime soon. More humidity late this week.

The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

Evening clouds moving through will give way to a mostly clear sky through the overnight. With a light north wind temperatures will cool into the 50s for most areas with 40s possible north of Hwy. 64.

Sunshine will be abundant on Tuesday. High temperatures will be right around average for this time of the year in the middle to upper 70s. Temperatures will be slightly cooler near the water. Winds will be light out of the northwest.

Wednesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Those highs will warm into the middle 80s with lots of sun and breezy conditions by Thursday. Most of Friday will be dry, but late in the day a front will approach from the northwest which will bring a chance for rain to the area. Highs on Friday will be warm again in the middle 80s.

A better rain chance will be with us on Saturday with scattered showers and storms. Otherwise, it will be a mostly cloudy day with high temperatures in the lower 80s. We’ll dry out on Sunday with partly sunny skies and highs around 80. There could be another round of rain early next week.

