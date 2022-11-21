The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy through the night. Some areas of patchy fog may develop after midnight. Lows will be cool in the teens to lower 20s with a light wind.

Tuesday: Other than a chance for light snow across the far north the day will be dry under a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will generally be in the 30s with a southwest wind at 5-10 mph.

Wednesday is a big travel day and no weather impacts are expected across the state. We’ll have plenty of sunshine with temperatures in the 30s to near 40 degrees. By Thanksgiving, there will be the chance for a few light rain showers to move through. It’ll be mild with highs in the middle 40s. Heading into the weekend the weather looks to remain quiet with temperatures in the 40s.