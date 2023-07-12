The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A few passing light sprinkles linger into the rest of this morning, but most of us stay dry with cloudy skies.

An area of low pressure off to our west will provide heavier showers and t-storms as we head into this afternoon. I think by 1pm the heaviest of this system will be over us, and will continue until the late evening. Here’s the good news: while we do have a southeasterly breeze today which usually pulls in warmer air and more moisture, we are sitting behind a cold front that moved through yesterday which cooled off most of the northern Midwest. Consequently, the lack of moisture and warmth does not provide enough energy to allow these storms to be severe.

After around 7pm, the heaviest of this system will clear off and we will be left with spotty, passing showers and cloudy skies. We stay this way into tomorrow morning, before more spotty, passing t-storms move into the forecast for the rest of tomorrow and into early Friday.