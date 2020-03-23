Not as chilly this week

From Storm Team 5…

A batch of showers moving across the state will lose strength as it draws closer to us, but there is still a small chance for isolated flurries or sprinkles. Otherwise, the Monday forecast bring partly sunny skies and warmer temperatures than the weekend with highs in the mid 40s.

Tonight, some clouds could squeeze out sprinkles, but the chance is low. Lows drop to the freezing mark of 32 degrees overnight.

Tomorrow will bring clouds and a few pops of sunshine. We go back to a high in the mid 40s.

Even milder weather on Wednesday as highs bump up to 53 degrees. A new system will bring a good chance for scattered rain showers or a light wintry mix up north favoring the end of the day for timing.

It will be slightly cooler Thursday, but back to seasonal highs of around 42 degrees.

A new system at the end of Friday and into Saturday will bring another good chance for rain or a wintry mix to the north.

