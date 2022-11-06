The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Sunday: Cloud cover early in the day will give way to more sunshine for the afternoon. It’ll still remain breeze with a southwest wind at 10-20 mph. Highs for most of the area will be in the 50s.

Tonight: Skies will turn mostly clear this evening and tonight. Lows will dip into the upper 20s north and low to middle 30s elsewhere.

The new week begins with some cooler air with highs in the 40s on Monday. We’ll get those temperatures back to near 50 on Election Day before a pair of 60 degree days briefly return with light rain chances Wednesday and Thursday. Enjoy that warmer air because there are strong signs that much colder air will move in by next weekend.