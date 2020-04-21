Not feeling or looking like spring Wednesday

Clear skies Tuesday evening will be replaced with cloud cover late tonight as a warm front approaches the area. This warm front will produce snow showers out ahead of it late tonight and early Wednesday. Lows tonight will be in the 20s to low 30s with an east wind.

Scattered snow showers will be moving through the area Wednesday morning before tapering to light scattered rain showers through the afternoon. It will be a cloudy day with highs only in the lower 40s. Average highs should be in the upper 50s this time of the year.

Light snow accumulation is possible early Wednesday with a dusting to a half inch from Green Bay and to the south. Northern areas could see around an inch of snowfall through the morning hours.

Skies remain cloudy on Thursday with spotty rain showers and highs in the middle 40s with a breezy northeast wind. Look for temperatures to get closer to 50 on Friday under a mostly cloudy sky. The upcoming weekend continues to look to be on the cool side. An isolated rain shower is possible across southern areas Saturday with highs near 50. By Sunday we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the middle 50s.

Temperatures will slowly try to climb back closer to average early next week with highs in the upper 50s. Rain showers are possible late in the day Monday with a few isolated rain showers Tuesday.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE STORM TEAM 5 WEATHER APP HERE

Apple Store | Google Store