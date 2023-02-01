The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

February begins with cold temperatures in the morning, then warming up a bit in the afternoon. To start Wednesday, wind chills will be below zero with air temps in the single digits. Plan on another bright, sunny day and increasing highs to the upper teens and lower 20s. SW winds from 5 to 15 miles per hour.

More clouds roll in tonight which will level out our temperatures around 14 degrees.

A cold front will move in Groundhogs day on Thursday and bring some morning clouds and a few spotty flurries. The highest chance for a light snow is up north. The afternoon will show more sun with a high of 21 degrees!

Thursday night and Friday will be frigid again! Highs only in the single digits to wrap up the work and school week.