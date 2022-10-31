The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A little cloud cover and patchy fog out there on this Halloween morning, but that will all be moving aside for arriving sunshine! Light winds and the sun will feel great, and should help to boost temps a few degrees warmer than Sunday in the middle and upper 60s. Around 60 degrees by the lake.

The trick-or-treat forecast looking like we will be TREATed to a nice evening. Clear skies and lower 60s to end the afternoon, then falling through the 50s in the evening which is quite mild for this time of the year.

Late tonight will have stars and a few spooky clouds. The overnight low is 40 degrees.

Improving temperatures as November begins! Sunny and 70 Tuesday. Lower 70s Wednesday and Thursday.