From Storm Team 5…

Well it’s safe to say, winter is here…or at least it feels like it. A strong cold arrived Friday and dropped temperatures 40 degrees, with temperatures in the low 30s and wind chills in the teens at times!

Saturday will be much the same with a brisk northerly winds pushing winds chills down in the teens at times. A weak disturbance will be passing through Saturday and will likely bring in times of flurries or light snow showers.

Sunday the chill continues, but the wind eases back. Tailgate temps will be in the mid 30s as well as game time temps for the Packers/Cowboys over at Lambeau.

Right now, it looks like this early cold snap will last at least through next weekend.