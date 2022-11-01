The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Very warm November weather expected as the new month gets going. Tuesday will bring lots of sunshine and southwest winds from 5 to 15 miles per hour. That combination will take highs to the upper 60s and lower 70s. 63 degrees near the lake.

Tonight is mostly clear with a few more clouds scattered across the north. Light south winds and a low of 43 degrees.

Possibly record setting high temperatures across our area on Wednesday. Mostly sunny and 73 degrees. Green Bay’s record is 72 from 1990.

Mostly sunny again Thursday and 72 degrees. The record is 72 from 1938.

Rain will return on Friday, possibly some thundershowers. Temps drop a touch to 66 degrees with the arrival of the rain.