November returns: Rain, wind, and a drop in temps

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Plan on rain for Tuesday as our unprecedented stretch of November weather comes to a close. The combination of a cold front and low pressure center moving through the state will bring inches of rain on the order of 1″ to 3″, along with plenty of wind. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms possible from the morning into the evening, plus those temps will only fall or stay steady throughout the day from the 50s to the 40s with a breeze northeast wind.

The rain ends this evening as the moisture from this system pushes north. Overnight is when the center of the system crosses into the state, which means lots of wind. Wind gusts at this time could be up around 40 to 50 miles per hour prompting a WIND ADVISORY from 9pm to 6am. The low is 32 degrees.

Tomorrow will bring better weather for Veteran’s Day, however, it will be breezy and cool. Mostly sunny skies and a high of 44 degrees.

Most of the day Thursday will be nice with some sunshine and a high of 51 degrees. It’s at night where a disturbance in the atmosphere could bring some more light rain or snow.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE STORM TEAM 5 WEATHER APP HERE

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High School Sports Xtra: 2020 football bracket breakdown

High School Sports Xtra: Roncalli/Two Rivers soccer, Chris Corrao cap improbable journey with title

High School Sports Xtra: Luxemburg-Casco, Howards Grove repeat as state champs

High School Sports Xtra: Freedom wins NEC title in Game of the Week

Luxemburg-Casco caps season sweep with second straight state volleyball title

Roncalli/Two Rivers wins first state soccer title in four-year program history

More Weather