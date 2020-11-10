November returns: Rain, wind, and a drop in temps

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Plan on rain for Tuesday as our unprecedented stretch of November weather comes to a close. The combination of a cold front and low pressure center moving through the state will bring inches of rain on the order of 1″ to 3″, along with plenty of wind. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms possible from the morning into the evening, plus those temps will only fall or stay steady throughout the day from the 50s to the 40s with a breeze northeast wind.

The rain ends this evening as the moisture from this system pushes north. Overnight is when the center of the system crosses into the state, which means lots of wind. Wind gusts at this time could be up around 40 to 50 miles per hour prompting a WIND ADVISORY from 9pm to 6am. The low is 32 degrees.





Tomorrow will bring better weather for Veteran’s Day, however, it will be breezy and cool. Mostly sunny skies and a high of 44 degrees.

Most of the day Thursday will be nice with some sunshine and a high of 51 degrees. It’s at night where a disturbance in the atmosphere could bring some more light rain or snow.

