NWS confirms fifth tornado in NE Wisconsin from Saturday storms

The National Weather Service has confirmed a fifth tornado in the WFRV viewing area from the severe storms that moved through on Saturday. This tornado happened near the Waupaca airport and traveled east to near White Lake. The rating of that tornado is an EF-O with winds between 65-85 mph. That now brings the total across the state Friday and Saturday to 12 confirmed tornadoes.

For tonight, skies will be mostly clear with lows in the upper 50s. Winds will be out of the northwest at 5-10 mph.

Nice weather is expected for most of Tuesday. There could be a few isolated showers by the afternoon with highs in the lower 80s away from Lake Michigan.

Dry weather will continue Wednesday and Thursday as highs warm into the lower 80s with higher humidity levels.