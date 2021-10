The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight there will be dry weather again as the evening and overnight brings partly cloudy skies. Back to a cool night in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Windier on Saturday with skies becoming mostly sunny through the day. Similar temps to Friday around 59 degrees.

Sunday will also stay a bit breezy but it will be all sun! Warmer temps return with a high of 65 degrees.